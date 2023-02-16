Thursday
47th annual Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference — Minnesota State University; $75 for general public; mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
Galatine’s Day fundraiser for CADA — 6 p.m., The Capitol Room, St. Peter; $50; cadamn.org/galentines-day.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Friday
47th annual Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference — Minnesota State University; $75 for general public; mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Home and lifestyles show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall; no admission fee.
Shrimpin Mardi Gras style — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45; fundraiser for Good Counsel Learning Center; for more information, call 389-4229 or go to: gclearningcenter.org/shrimpin.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Old Dominion concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato; tickets start at $29; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Everett Smithson
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Andrea Lynn
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., High Strung
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Home and lifestyles show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall; no admission fee.
Presentation: “Jim Crow in Blue Earth County: Researching Housing Discrimination in Mankato’s History” — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Musical: “Assassins” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Minnesota State University’s “Marisol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas
Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., Mark Traxler
Sunday
Home and lifestyles show — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., River Hills Mall; no admission fee.
Bunny Just Piano Festival performance: Douglas Ashcraft — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall in Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; hss.mnsu.edu.
Musical: “Assassins” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse; $23; mankatoplayhouse.com.
Tuesday
MSU Concert Wind Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., MSU’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall in Earley Center for Performing Arts; $9 adult general admission; $7 for K-12.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
