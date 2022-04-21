Today
Red, White and Blue Senior Expo — 1-4 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Presentation by author Allen Eskens — 6 p.m., St. Peter Community Center Room 21, 600 S. Fifth St.; no admission fee.
The Blue Boat — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University musicians showcase.
MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths under age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Brown County Historical Society annual book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., BCHS Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway.
Earth Day program — 3:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee.
Earth Day celebration — 5-10 p.m., The Blue Boat; music by The Bockfest Boys.
Rock N Roll fundraiser for Waseca County Historical Society — 5 p.m., The Mill, 310 S.W. Ave., Waseca; $30 advance tickets available at WCHS Museum, $35 tickets available at door.
”The 39 Steps” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information call box office at 359-9990.
MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Free Park Day — all day; vehicle permits not required to enter any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks; mndnr.gov/stateparks.
Prairie Lakes Division of National Model Railroad Association event — 8 a.m., Watonwan County Fairgrounds, St. James; admission fee $3; free for youths younger than age 12 accompanied by adult.
St. James Model Railroad Club open house — 3-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
Brown County Historical Society annual book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BCHS Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway.
Master Gardeners program — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topics include pollinators and natural pest control.
MSU Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
”The 39 Steps” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.
Musicorum spring concert — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; tickets $15 and $10 available at door.
MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon ‘80s Show
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
”The 39 Steps” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.
MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers spring concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Nate Boots
Monday
Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topic is Spanish language and culture.
National Poetry Month reading series — 7 p.m., The Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; featuring Sun Yung Shin, Minnesota Book Award-winning author of “Unbearable Splendor” and Claire Wahmanholm, author of “Wilder,” winner of the Lindquist and Vennum Prize for Poetry; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Teal Tuesday yoga session/mind-body connection workshop — 5-7 p.m., MSU’s Centennial Student Union 269;sexual assault awareness month activity; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Denim Day/Take Back the Night — 5-7 p.m., lawn near MSU’s Preska Residence Community building; sexual assault awareness month activity.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.