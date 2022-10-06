Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
Author Allen Eskens discusses his novels — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at VINE Adult Community Center.
Minnesota State University production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 4 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium at MSU; This film is about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.
Music
MSU — 7:30 p.m. Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; John Gorka.
Friday
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
Music Saturday
Pumpkin Party and new exhibit grand opening — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmamerica; New Ag Around You Discovery Center exhibit opens; games, corn maze, tram rides, apple cider.
History Fest — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jack McGowan’s Farm; historical interpreters, activities, performers and entertainers.
Maker Fair Minnesota — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter; Nearly 200 vendors.
Cirque Italia — 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
Poetry reading — 4 p.m., Sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; readings from poets including Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik and Amanda Bailey; free.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.
Music
The Grand in New Ulm — 7:30 p.m., Machinery Hill
Sunday
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Cirque Italia — 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., River Hills Mall parking lot; Water Circus 1-Silver Unit; Tickets range in price from $10-$50; visit cirqueitalia.com/Tickets.
”Gather,” part of Indigenous People’s Day — 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society; This film is about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Colin & Laura
Mankato Symphony Orchestra — 3 p.m., St. Peter Performing Arts Center; Symphonic Series: Scheherazade.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Diane Wilson, author of “The Seedkeeper” — 7 p.m. at MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium; event is part of Indigenous People’s Day; free and open to the public.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
