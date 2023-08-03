Thursday

Bee Balm Fields album release party — 6 p.m., Nakato Bar and Grill.

”Get Crafty with the Mankato Makerspace” — 10:30 a.m., Sibley Park; free hands-on activities for families. Call Blue Earth County Library at 304-4020 for more information.

25th annual RibFest — 5 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Madam Driver, Viva Knievel, Hairball; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Friday

First Friday’s speaker: Laura Peterson, executive director of the Living Earth Center — noon, at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; no admission fee.

25th annual RibFest — 5 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; BDE Boys, Too Hype Crew, Flor Rida; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday

25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Barefoot Winos, Powerhouse, Chris Kroeze, Tenille Arts, Gary Levox; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Westwood Marina — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Red Dirt Road, Chris Hawkey Band; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Another Time Around

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Family Movie Night — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee. Featured film: “Luca.”

Tuesday

Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video