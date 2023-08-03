Thursday
Bee Balm Fields album release party — 6 p.m., Nakato Bar and Grill.
”Get Crafty with the Mankato Makerspace” — 10:30 a.m., Sibley Park; free hands-on activities for families. Call Blue Earth County Library at 304-4020 for more information.
25th annual RibFest — 5 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Madam Driver, Viva Knievel, Hairball; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Friday
First Friday’s speaker: Laura Peterson, executive director of the Living Earth Center — noon, at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; no admission fee.
25th annual RibFest — 5 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; BDE Boys, Too Hype Crew, Flor Rida; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Saturday
25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Barefoot Winos, Powerhouse, Chris Kroeze, Tenille Arts, Gary Levox; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Westwood Marina — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Red Dirt Road, Chris Hawkey Band; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Another Time Around
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Family Movie Night — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee. Featured film: “Luca.”
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
