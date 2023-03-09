Dan Kase

Blues musician Lonesome Dan Kase will 7 p.m. Friday at The Grand Kabaret in New Ulm.

 Courtesy Grand Kabaret

Thursday

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

Friday

Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Scarlett Woods

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Lonesome Dan Kase

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung

Saturday

Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Presenter Carol Seifert will be sharing her photos of Norway. Open to public; for more information, call 388-7139.

Irish American of Southern Minnesota Parade of Clans — Noon, downtown Waseca.

Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Le Center.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt McAllister

DBar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Sunday

Mankato Home Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Tuesday

Mapping Mankato panel discussion about racial discrimination — 5 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Minnesota State University; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

