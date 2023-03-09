Thursday
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Friday
Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Scarlett Woods
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Lonesome Dan Kase
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung
Saturday
Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Presenter Carol Seifert will be sharing her photos of Norway. Open to public; for more information, call 388-7139.
Irish American of Southern Minnesota Parade of Clans — Noon, downtown Waseca.
Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Le Center.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt McAllister
DBar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Sunday
Mankato Home Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Mapping Mankato panel discussion about racial discrimination — 5 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Minnesota State University; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.