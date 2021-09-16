Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.