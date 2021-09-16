Today
Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series — 10 a.m. workshop with writer Jaquira Diaz, Emy Frentz Art Guild, 423 S. Second St.; 3-4 p.m., “Talk on Craft,” Centennial Student Union Room 245; 7:30 p.m. – readings by Diaz, CSU Room 245.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Still Jammin’ Two
Studio production: “I Am a Camera” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University;$10 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; www.facebook.com/mankatowacipi.
Studio production: “I Am a Camera” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University;$10 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Dave Pengra and Ron Arsenault
The Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Walk to End Alzheimer’s opening ceremony — 10 a.m., School Sisters of Notre Dame, Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Drive; act.alz.org/mankato.
Bier on Belgrade — 2-7 p.m., 200 Block of Belgrade Ave.; age 21+ event; music schedule: 2 p.m., Nate Boots, 3:30 p.m. Dave Sandersfeld Band, 5:30 p.m., DW3.
The Flying Dutchmen flat track races — noon, 20513 110th Ave, New Ulm; general admission: $10; ages 10 and younger and ages 65 and older admitted for free.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; 720-1790.
Back in the Day Kato Style fundraiser for American Cancer Society — 5 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon, 1109 S. Front St.
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; www.facebook.com/mankatowacipi.
Studio production: “I Am a Camera” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University;$10 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Patty and the Buttons
Sunday
Auto Restorers Club of Southern Minnesota 44th annual car show/swap meet — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; admission fee: $5 for ages 12 and older.
The Flying Dutchmen flat track races — noon, 20513 110th Ave, New Ulm; general admission: $10; ages 10 and younger and ages 65 and older admitted for free.
Mahkato Wacipi grand entry — 1 p.m., Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce; www.facebook.com/mankatowacipi.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Program: “Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest” — 6 p.m., Le Center Public Library; no admission fee.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School choir room; open to quilters of all skill-levels.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Fall Into Reading Author Series — 6-7:30 p.m., police annex community room, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; Metra Farrari to discuss her new book “All the Blues Come Through.”
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Program: “Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest” — 7 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library; no admission fee.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.