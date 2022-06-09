Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: Holly Rocka Rollaz
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Amboy Cottage Cafe — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., New York Night Club
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Colby Straka
The Loose Moose — Billy and the Bangers
St. Peter American Legion — 7 p.m., River Rats Dueling Pianos
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Riverfront Art Fair — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato’s Old Town area on N. Riverfront Drive.
Sons of Norway Midsommar potluck picnic — 11 a.m., Tourtellotte Park’s Shelter 1.
Barnyard Bash — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., FarmAmerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; $12 for adults, $10 for kids.
Ambassadors Blues Fest — noon, Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; musicians: Adrian Barnett and the Quester, Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald, Lamont Cranston Band.
Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.
Victorian Lawn Party — 1-4 p.m., Historic Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.; no fee for lawn party; registration necessary for tour of house (guided tours cost $7 per adult, $3 per child).
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.
Ambassadors Blues Fest — 4 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; musicians Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin.
Music
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Waseca — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Monday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
”Americans and the Holocaust” forum discussion “Ideologies of Hate: Then and Now” — 4-6 p.m., Gorman Park Pavilion, St. Peter.
Tuesday
St. Peter Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Buffalo Galaxy.
Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.