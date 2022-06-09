Riverfront Art Fair

Today

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: Holly Rocka Rollaz

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.

Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Amboy Cottage Cafe — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., New York Night Club

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Colby Straka

The Loose Moose — Billy and the Bangers

St. Peter American Legion — 7 p.m., River Rats Dueling Pianos

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Riverfront Art Fair — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato’s Old Town area on N. Riverfront Drive.

Sons of Norway Midsommar potluck picnic — 11 a.m., Tourtellotte Park’s Shelter 1.

Barnyard Bash — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., FarmAmerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; $12 for adults, $10 for kids.

Ambassadors Blues Fest — noon, Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; musicians: Adrian Barnett and the Quester, Swamp Poppas, Jon McDonald, Lamont Cranston Band.

Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.

Victorian Lawn Party — 1-4 p.m., Historic Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.; no fee for lawn party; registration necessary for tour of house (guided tours cost $7 per adult, $3 per child).

Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Sunday

Bullhead Days — Waterville; www.facebook.com/bhday.

Ambassadors Blues Fest — 4 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; musicians Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin.

Music

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, Waseca — 5 p.m., Bully Pulpit

Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Monday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

”Americans and the Holocaust” forum discussion “Ideologies of Hate: Then and Now” — 4-6 p.m., Gorman Park Pavilion, St. Peter.

Tuesday

St. Peter Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Buffalo Galaxy.

Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

