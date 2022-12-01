Today
Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series guest author Maurice Carlos Ruffin’s visit — 10 a.m., workshop at Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery; 3 p.m. — talk on craft, MSU Centennial Student Union, rooms 253-255; 7:30 p.m. — reading, CSU rooms 253-255; no admission fees for events.
Toys for Tots fundraiser/spaghetti lunch and dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd; $10; pickup and dine-in options.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Model railroad holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
North Mankato Taylor Library Fall Author Series speaker: Young adult readers author/copywriter editor Sara Biren — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
MSU Fall dance concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Fall dance concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com..
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Derrickson Duo
Saturday
Betsy-Tacy Society’s Victorian Christmas — 1–4 p.m., at Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 Center St., and 333 Center St; no admission fee.
Bells on Belgrade — 2 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue; 6:30 p.m., Winter Wonderland Parade.
Fall dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 3-7 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Arli-Dazzle Parade — 5:30 p.m., Arlington.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz aka The Old Guy and the Kid
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Bethlehem Lutheran, 720 S. Second St., Mankato.
Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Fall student dance showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
