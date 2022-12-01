Betsy-Tacy Christmas

From left, Leah Klammer, Halle Blais, Renata Olson and Isabells Stading string popcorn for a Christmas tree in Betsy's House during a 2013 holiday event. This year's Betsy-Tacy Society's Victorian Christmas open house is slated Saturday and Dec. 10.

 File photo

Today

Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series guest author Maurice Carlos Ruffin’s visit — 10 a.m., workshop at Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery; 3 p.m. — talk on craft, MSU Centennial Student Union, rooms 253-255; 7:30 p.m. — reading, CSU rooms 253-255; no admission fees for events.

Toys for Tots fundraiser/spaghetti lunch and dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd; $10; pickup and dine-in options.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Model railroad holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., The Roundhouse clubrooms, 30 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.

North Mankato Taylor Library Fall Author Series speaker: Young adult readers author/copywriter editor Sara Biren — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.

MSU Fall dance concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Fall dance concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com..

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Derrickson Duo

Saturday

Betsy-Tacy Society’s Victorian Christmas — 1–4 p.m., at Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 Center St., and 333 Center St; no admission fee.

Bells on Belgrade — 2 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue; 6:30 p.m., Winter Wonderland Parade.

Fall dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 3-7 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Arli-Dazzle Parade — 5:30 p.m., Arlington.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz aka The Old Guy and the Kid

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Sunday

Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Bethlehem Lutheran, 720 S. Second St., Mankato.

Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Fall student dance showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Monday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Tuesday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

