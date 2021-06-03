Today
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Sertoma fundraiser/golf tournament — 10 a.m., North Links Golf Course, 41553 520th St.; for more information, call 351-5507.
MusicThe Blue Boat — 6:30 p.m., Tyler Jon
Cottage Cafe, Amboy — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit
Westwood Marina — Karaoke
Saturday
Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, historic Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
BENCHS’ annual plant sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, 1250 N. River Drive.
Summer reading program kickoff party — 10 a.m., Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave., North Mankato
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Spring of Destruction demo derby — 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, St. Peter; $20.
Nature programs — hike, 4 p.m.; Wild About Wildlife, 7 p.m., Minneopa State Park, rural Mankato; register for programs by sending email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Stacy K.
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Karaoke
Sunday
Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8-11 a.m., historic Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Promusica Chamber Music Festival opening performance: “Kreutzer” — 4 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; ticket information at: promusicamn.com.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Monday
North Mankato Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Promusica Chamber Music Festival opening performance: “Elegiaque” — 4 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; ticket information at: promusicamn.com.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Wednesday
Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
