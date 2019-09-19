Today
Boomers and Beyond Senior Expo — 2-5 p.m., St. Peter Community Center.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. Food Hub in Old Town, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5; 835-2910.
Gallery Talk: “Following the Evidence” — 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.; Artists Lois Peterson and Nicolas Darcourt with guests Thomas LoFaro, professor of mathematics, and Scott Burr, professor of chemistry.
Songshare: An Evening of Songs and Their Stories with Local Songwriters” — 7 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; $10 (no advance sales).
MSU Performance Series: Erik Koskinen and Molly Maher — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall, 320 Maywood Ave.; for ticket information, call 389-5549 or go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.
Tacos and Trivia — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon, 119-121 S. Front St.; 345-1446.
Trivia — 8-10 p.m., Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., 625-6500.
Music
Buster’s — Karaoke
Mully’s — Karaoke
Patrick’s, St. Peter — Joe Tougas
Red Rocks — Open Mic Night
Wine Cafe — (5 p.m.) Organic Cowboys; (9 p.m.) Karaoke
Friday
Electric vehicle forum — 9-11 a.m., South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.
Starvin’ Artist Under the Bridge fundraiser for Twin Rivers Arts Council — 8-10 p.m., www.twinriversarts.org/starving-artist.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Open Mic Night.
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Whiskey & Wine
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Nakato — Mile Munson
Wine Cafe — (5-9 p.m.) Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz; (9:30 p.m.) Starving Artist Dance Party
Wow! Zone — Jamboyz
Saturday
Bier on Belgrade — Noon to 10 p.m., central business district of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.
Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.
Preschool story time — 10 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St., Waseca, ages 3-5; 835-2910.
Audience-inclusive production performance of “Midsummer Nights Dream”— 10 a.m., Washington Park; Free to the People Theatre’s play is offered in conjunction with the installation of a new sculpture.
Bison Ambassador introduction/gathering — 9 a.m. to noon, Minneopa State Park.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., 1 at Barnes & Noble, 850 Adams St.; for ages 2-8.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW Zone, Mankato; $5 entry fee; 720-1790.
Brewery tours — 1 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.; 9 and 10 a.m., Minnesota Valley Master Gardeners peony demonstrations.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot near intersection of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
ReCharge Mankato — 10 a.m., Myers Field House, MSU; proceeds from test drives go to Mankato VEX Robotics.
Rollin’ For Landon — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Peter High School. Fundraiser for Landon Gran Memorial Scholarship.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Chris Steffen and Chris Ames
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon — Karaoke
Wine Cafe — Dave Coughlan
Sunday
Mankato Symphony Orchestra's opening Music on the Hill performance : "Ghost" — 2 p.m., Good Counsel Chapel, School Sisters of Notre Dame; for ticket information, go to: mankatosymphony.com.
Breakfast With A Cause benefit for Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 8 a.m. to noon, WOW Zone, Mankato.
Mahkato Wacipi — Land of Memories Park, Mankato; mahkatowacipi.org.
Hubbell Harvest Fall Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker/Holy Family Catholic Church, 423 W. Seventh St.
“Horses, Horsehoes and Leather” program — 1-4 p.m., Harkin Store, 66250 Nicollet County Road 21, rural New Ulm; admission fee includes program.
Music
Hobber’s, St. Peter — (3 p.m.) Organic Cowboys
Mully’s — Karaoke
