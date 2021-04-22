Today
Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Ron and Dave
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Saturday
Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theater at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 8 p.m., Ben Scruggs
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bad Liquor Management
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy and His Orchestra
Sunday
Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theater at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
