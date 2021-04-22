Mark and Kaleb

Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz perform together Friday evening at the Wine Cafe.

Today

Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

The Blue Boat — 5 p.m.,  Ron and Dave

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Saturday

Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theater at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 8 p.m., Ben Scruggs

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Bad Liquor Management 

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy and His Orchestra

Sunday

Minnesota State University production: “Next Fall” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theater at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you