Today
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Fall Into Reading Author Series: Author Frank Weber — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
Merely Players Community Theatre’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; not recommended for children; tickets at: www.merelyplayers.com.
Friday
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Second annual Spooktacular — 2-7 p.m., STOREIt, 2015 Bassett Drive.; kid-friendly event.
Treat or Treat event — 2-5 p.m., Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St.; for all ages.
Caravan Du Nord concert — 7 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; no admission fee.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell’s, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15.
Merely Players Community Theatre’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; not recommended for children; tickets at: www.merelyplayers.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ditch Creek Dixies
The Coffee Hag — 5 p.m., Machiko
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Open Mic Night
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Bark in Park activities for dogs/dog owners — 10 a.m. to noon, Spring Lake Park Pavilion One, 650 Webster Ave.;$10, proceeds benefit BENCHS.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Old Town’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 300-800 blocks of North Riverfront Drive; tinyurl.com/b5jamnza.
Halloween Fun on Commerce schedule — 2-4 p.m., trick or treating at participating Commerce Drive merchants; 4-6 p.m., family- friendly concert; no admission fee.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell’s, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15.
Bothy Folk Club presents: Folk duo Curtis and Loretta — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz, 523 S. Second St.; free-will donations.
Comedy show with C. Willi Myles — 7:30 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; $25.
Merely Players Community Theatre’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; not recommended for children; tickets at: www.merelyplayers.com.
IV Play concert — 8 p.m., Mankato Brewery; $10 tickets at: www.facebook.com/mankatobrewery.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., One Hand Clapping
The Coffee Hag — 5 p.m., Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Kunkel/bluegrass band
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Trunk or Treat event — 4-6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library parking lot, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Third annual Safe Halloween Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., 201 S. Third St., St. Peter; donations for food shelf accepted; sponsor: American Legion Post 37.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Music
The Coffee Hag — Noon, Mal Murphy
NaKato Bar and Grill — 4-6 p.m., Good Time Gals Band
Monday
Honor Band Festival concert — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
