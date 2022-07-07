Pile It on during parade

Pile It On volunteers collect cash and non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf every year during the North Mankato Fun Days Parade. Here are the volunteers in 2021. This year's parade is 11 a.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy Pile It On

Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.

Friday

North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.

Hot Jazz for Decent People concert series — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter. The EZ Jazz Trio is performing. Bring your own seating; free admission.

Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/

Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.

Music

Indian Island Winery — 6- 8:30, JamBoyz

The Grand, New Ulm — 6-8 p.m., Tony Rook Band on the deck

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com. 11 a.m. parade with Pile It On collection for ECHO Food Shelf.

Watona Park Blues Festival, Madelia — Billy and the Bangers kick off the blues showcase at 11:40 a.m. Other Park Days events: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th

Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.{/div}

Spinning wheel demonstration — 1-4 p.m., Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm. Featuring spinner JoAnn Huss. $3 admission; free for children ages 4 and younger.

Music

Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Joe Tougas

Sunday

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.

Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video