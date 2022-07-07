Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.
Friday
North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.
Hot Jazz for Decent People concert series — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter. The EZ Jazz Trio is performing. Bring your own seating; free admission.
Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/
Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 6- 8:30, JamBoyz
The Grand, New Ulm — 6-8 p.m., Tony Rook Band on the deck
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
North Mankato Fun Days — Schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com. 11 a.m. parade with Pile It On collection for ECHO Food Shelf.
Watona Park Blues Festival, Madelia — Billy and the Bangers kick off the blues showcase at 11:40 a.m. Other Park Days events: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th
Giant Days, Blue Earth — schedule at: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.{/div}
Spinning wheel demonstration — 1-4 p.m., Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm. Featuring spinner JoAnn Huss. $3 admission; free for children ages 4 and younger.
Music
Javens Winery, rural Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Joe Tougas
Sunday
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — schedule at www.facebook.com/NMFunDays and www.northmankatoactivities.com.
Park Days, Madelia — Schedule at: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.
