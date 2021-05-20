Friday Music
The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette
Saturday
CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour 10th annual installation — today, various sites in Mankato and North Mankato. For more information, visit: www.cityartmankato.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Matson Strong fundraiser for Arik Matson — 10 a.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Bookin’ On Belgrade Nearly 5K — 9 a.m., race begins at North Mankato Taylor Library. For more information, call 345-5120.
Mad May barbecue cookoff — 10 a.m., Madison Lake. For more information, call 243-4343.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette
Lost Sanity Brewery — 5:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Caleb Braun Schulz
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Lost Walleyes
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
