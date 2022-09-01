Today
Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; band: Anderson Daniels (country).
Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park, Garfield Avenue side; band: Matt and Laurel.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Music
Enchanted Muse, Mankato — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Friday
Hubbard House hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.
MusicThe Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.
Hubbard House hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.
The Golden Hour Concert Series: Easy Jazz Trio — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; no cover charge.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Sunday
Lakeside Labor Day Festival — noon to 7 p.m., Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road, rural New Ulm; free-will offerings accepted.
Sleepy Eye Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sleepy Eye Arena; $3 for ages 12 and older.
Hubbard House hours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fee: tickets $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5-17, free for BECHS members.
Pageant & Singalong Nation: “Midlife Recital” — 4 p.m., Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
