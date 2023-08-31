Thursday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near Intergovernmental Center, Mankato; no admission fee; band: Drew Peterson Band (bluegrass).
Friday
Josh Madson’s Mankato Community Collage opening reception — 6-9 p.m., The Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Drive.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Casey McEntire
Saturday
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tom Brown
Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.