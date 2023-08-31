Alive After 5 logo 2023

Thursday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near Intergovernmental Center, Mankato; no admission fee; band: Drew Peterson Band (bluegrass).

Friday

Josh Madson’s Mankato Community Collage opening reception — 6-9 p.m., The Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Drive.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Casey McEntire

Saturday

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tom Brown

Morgan Creek Winery — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Sunday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video