Thursday
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Friday
Adaptive Bicycle Expo — 2-5 p.m., Kato Moving & Storage, 417 Poplar St.; sponsor: SMILES Center for Independent Living.
Chris Hawkey and Rocket Club concert — doors open 6:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; www.katoballroom.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Lehto and Wright
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Saturday
Commander Magic the Gathering Cheats for Charity — 1 p.m., The Dork Den, 603 N. Riverfront Drive; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf.
Bunnies on Belgrade event for ages 18 and older — 4 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; tickets $10.
MSU Performance Series: Tribute to Emmylou Harris by Mary Jane Alm Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 East Madison Ave.; $15 in advance, $20 day of show, call 625-9904 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Suzy Plays Guitar
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Melissa Schulz
Wine Cafe — 6 p.m. Joe Tougas and Ann Fee
Tuesday
Roger Nichols’ presentation: “Modern Indian Protests” — 7:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.