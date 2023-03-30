Mary Jane Alm

Mary Jane Alm will perform a tribute to Emmylou Harris 7 p.m. Saturday at Hooligans.

 Courtesy Minnesota State University

Thursday

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

Friday

Adaptive Bicycle Expo — 2-5 p.m., Kato Moving & Storage, 417 Poplar St.; sponsor: SMILES Center for Independent Living.

Chris Hawkey and Rocket Club concert — doors open 6:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; www.katoballroom.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Lehto and Wright

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Saturday

Commander Magic the Gathering Cheats for Charity — 1 p.m., The Dork Den, 603 N. Riverfront Drive; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf.

Bunnies on Belgrade event for ages 18 and older — 4 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; tickets $10.

MSU Performance Series: Tribute to Emmylou Harris by Mary Jane Alm Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 East Madison Ave.; $15 in advance, $20 day of show, call 625-9904 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Suzy Plays Guitar

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Melissa Schulz

Wine Cafe — 6 p.m. Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Tuesday

Roger Nichols’ presentation: “Modern Indian Protests” — 7:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

