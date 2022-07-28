Music in the Park logo

Today

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music in the Park — 5:30–7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park. Band: Bee Balm Fields; no admission fee.

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

Trivia contest — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon.

Music

Blue Earth County Fair, entertainment stage — 3:30 p.m., Bully Pulpit, bluegrass

Friday

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — UnWINED series performer: Tom Hipps

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Musik Meisters

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Jazz Groove Trio

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

14th annual Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., 253 Belgrade Ave.

The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Goal Area 51 with Torrid Forest; no cover charge.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., UnWINED series performer: Captain Gravitone

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m, Phil Berbig

Sleepy Eye Brewing — 6-9 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs.

Sunday

SSND open house — 1-4 p.m., Good Counsel campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive; attendees will be required to wear protective face masks while indoors.

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

Music

Schell’s Biergarten — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Sioux Trails Chapter of American Guild of Organists Summertime Recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Night to Unite — early evening in participating neighborhoods in Mankato and North Mankato.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video