Today
“Moving Words: Writers Across Minnesota” author discussion — 3 p.m., St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Culinary Arts program’s early Thanksgiving feast — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Central College; $12; dine-in or take out.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: William Durbin — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
Stand-up comedian Josh Novey’s “Veteran Comedy Night” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium; no admission fee.
Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Gustavus Arts Series performance: Masa Ishikawa — 8 p.m., Björling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Friday
Razzle Dazzle Parade — 6:30 p.m., Madelia.
Dinner theater: “The Best of Hank and Rita: A Barroom Operetta” — Meal: 6:30 p.m.; show: 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Machiko/Sarah and the Houligans
The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung
Saturday
Toys for Tots donation collection — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mills Fleet Farm, Mankato.
Greater Mankato Area United Way Reading Festival — 9 a.m. to noon, Mankato Family YMCA Blue Gym; no admission fee.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenters: Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and other members of area’s Chinese community; free admission.
Dinner theater: “The Best of Hank and Rita: A Barroom Operetta” — Meal: 6:30 p.m.; show: 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45: katoballroom.com/tickets.
Pat Donahue and Ron Arsenault acoustic concert — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; $10 for adults; $5 for youths.
Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.
New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub (German club) — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building. Participants should bring old tool or cooking instrument to discuss. Open to the public. For more information, call 766-5859 or (773)-791-9594.
Monday
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting —7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School media center; program: Game using fabric.Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
