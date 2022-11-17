Authors

Today

“Moving Words: Writers Across Minnesota” author discussion — 3 p.m., St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.

Culinary Arts program’s early Thanksgiving feast — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Central College; $12; dine-in or take out.

North Mankato Taylor Library’s Author Visit: William Durbin — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.

Stand-up comedian Josh Novey’s “Veteran Comedy Night” — 7 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium; no admission fee.

Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.

Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.

Gustavus Arts Series performance: Masa Ishikawa — 8 p.m., Björling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.

Friday

Razzle Dazzle Parade — 6:30 p.m., Madelia.

Dinner theater: “The Best of Hank and Rita: A Barroom Operetta” — Meal: 6:30 p.m.; show: 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45: katoballroom.com/tickets.

Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Machiko/Sarah and the Houligans

The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., High Strung

Saturday

Toys for Tots donation collection — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mills Fleet Farm, Mankato.

Greater Mankato Area United Way Reading Festival — 9 a.m. to noon, Mankato Family YMCA Blue Gym; no admission fee.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenters: Martin Luther College professor Tingting Zhang and other members of area’s Chinese community; free admission.

Dinner theater: “The Best of Hank and Rita: A Barroom Operetta” — Meal: 6:30 p.m.; show: 7:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $45: katoballroom.com/tickets.

Pat Donahue and Ron Arsenault acoustic concert — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; $10 for adults; $5 for youths.

Minnesota State University’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; tickets: $10; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

North Mankato American Legion — 7 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

Fair Trade bazaar — 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.

New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub (German club) — 1 p.m., Martin Luther College cafeteria building. Participants should bring old tool or cooking instrument to discuss. Open to the public. For more information, call 766-5859 or (773)-791-9594.

Monday

Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting —7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School media center; program: Game using fabric.Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

