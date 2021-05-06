Friday
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Live virtual concert featuring the trio Machiko — 7 p.m., thegrandnewulm.com/youtube
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Questet
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Billy Johnson
Circle Inn — 5 p.m., Joe Tougas
Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m. Alpha and Omega
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Bullypulpit Bluegrass
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann (reserve tables by calling 507-625-2695)
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
The Looney Lutherans comedy trio — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 North State St. Tickets available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee, and online at: statestreetNEWULM.org.
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
Buster’s Bar & Grill — 1-3 p.m., Lonesome Ron
Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — 12 p.m., Jesse Becker
Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Matt & Laurel
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Questet
Indian Island Winery — Angie Val
Mankato Brewery — 4 p.m., Amy Manette Band.
Westwood Marina Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
ProMusica Minnesota: “Pale Yellow” — 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St., New Ulm, $10 general admission and $5 for students. Purchase tickets at ProMusicaMN.com.
Music
The 507 — 11 a.m., Colby Straka
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — 1:30 p.m. Ron & Steve; 5 p.m., The Father’s Daughters
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.