Looney Lutherans

The Looney Lutherans comedy trio performs 7 p.m. Saturday at State Street Theater in New Ulm.

Friday

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Live virtual concert featuring the trio Machiko — 7 p.m., thegrandnewulm.com/youtube

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Questet

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — Billy Johnson

Circle Inn — 5 p.m., Joe Tougas

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m. Alpha and Omega

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Bullypulpit Bluegrass

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann (reserve tables by calling 507-625-2695)

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

The Looney Lutherans comedy trio — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 North State St. Tickets available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee, and online at: statestreetNEWULM.org.

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

Buster’s Bar & Grill — 1-3 p.m., Lonesome Ron

Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery — 12 p.m., Jesse Becker

Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Matt & Laurel

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Questet

Indian Island Winery — Angie Val

Mankato Brewery — 4 p.m., Amy Manette Band.

Westwood Marina Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

ProMusica Minnesota: “Pale Yellow” — 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St., New Ulm, $10 general admission and $5 for students. Purchase tickets at ProMusicaMN.com.

Music

The 507 — 11 a.m., Colby Straka

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm — 1:30 p.m. Ron & Steve; 5 p.m., The Father’s Daughters

