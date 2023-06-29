Friday
Russell Dickerson concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Amphitheater; $27-$90; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole
Wine Café — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Morgan Creek, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire
Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Highway 169 Roadhouse — 2 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade — 10 a.m., St. Peter.
152nd annual Fourth of July Parade — 1 p.m., Cambria.
Lakefest — Noon to 10 p.m., Waseca; wasecachamber.com.
Red Hot and Boom fireworks celebration — 6-10 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, Mankato.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
