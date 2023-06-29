Cambria Fourth

A horse-drawn buggy in the 2021 Cambria July 4 parade. Cambria is one of the area communities that is hosting parades Tuesday as part of their Independence Day celebrations.

 File photo

Friday

Russell Dickerson concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Amphitheater; $27-$90; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole

Wine Café — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Saturday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Morgan Creek, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire

Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., The Spoon Cherries

Sunday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Highway 169 Roadhouse — 2 p.m., The Spoon Cherries

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade — 10 a.m., St. Peter.

152nd annual Fourth of July Parade — 1 p.m., Cambria.

Lakefest — Noon to 10 p.m., Waseca; wasecachamber.com.

Red Hot and Boom fireworks celebration — 6-10 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, Mankato.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

