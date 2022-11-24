Today
Elks Lodge drive-thru Thanksgiving meal — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., pick up near rear entrance to The Loose Moose, 119 S. Front St.
Friday
Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Park Day” — entry fees waived at all Minnesota State Parks and recreation areas.
Brown County Historical Society Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Brown County Museum, 2 North Broadway; in conjunction with New Ulm Parade of Lights.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade — 6 p.m., along Mound Avenue;Sibley Park opens to driving traffic 8 p.m.; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.
Saturday
GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.
TubaChristmas 2022 concert — 1 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; no admission fee.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park.
Fair Trade bazaar — 6-6:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., High Strung
Sunday
Fair Trade bazaar — 9 a.m. to noon, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
GSR Fine Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; GSRFineArtFestival.com.
Mankato Opry Jamboree — 7 p.m., Kato Ballroom; $27.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park.
Mapleton’s Snowflake Dazzle Holiday Parade — 7:30 p.m., starts near old school; www.mapleriverchamber.org.
