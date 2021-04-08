Mamma Mia cast

Cast members in a scene from Minnesota State University production of "Mamma Mia": Sophie (Chloe Sirbu, center) greets her mother’s, Donna’s (Ruby Carlson) special guests and former bandmates, Tanya (Vanessa Vuckovic) and Rosie (Ray L. Kloth).

 Courtesy Minnesota State University Theatre and Dance Department

Today

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Laura Karels and Pete Klug

WOW! Zone — Christa Bollman

Saturday

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — Another Time Around

The Loose Moose — Garrett Steinberg with Julia

Sunday

Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.

ProMusica Minnesota concert — 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, New Ulm. Ticket information at: promusicamn.com.

Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

