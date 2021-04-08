Today
Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Laura Karels and Pete Klug
WOW! Zone — Christa Bollman
Saturday
Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 2 and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — Another Time Around
The Loose Moose — Garrett Steinberg with Julia
Sunday
Minnesota State University production: “Mamma Mia” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at Earley Center for Performing Arts, MSU; MSUTheatre.com.
ProMusica Minnesota concert — 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, New Ulm. Ticket information at: promusicamn.com.
Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
