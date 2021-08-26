Nate Boots

Nate LeBoutillier (aka Nate Boots) and the High Horses will play 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Concerts on Commerce, 1960 Commerce Drive.

 File photo

Today

Concerts on Commerce — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1960 Commerce Drive; music by Nate Boots and the High Horses.

Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; music by Seasaw (indie rock).

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music

The Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz.

Friday

Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur; pioneerpowershow.com/show.html.

Historic Kiesling House open — 1-4 p.m., 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 admission fee.

Music

Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Adrian Barnett and Questet

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Los Rebeldes

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Jam Boyz

Saturday

Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur; pioneerpowershow.com/show.html.

Sweats for Vets fundraiser for Minnesota Veterans Court — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking lot at 1861 Adams St.; $10 for All-Star Nutrition activities; $15 for boneless rib eating competition.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

American Indian Cultural Events Group’s youth-based activities — 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., Wheeler Park; no registration.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Old-fashioned medicine show — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., grounds of the Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.

Historic Kiesling House open house — 1-4 p.m., 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 admission fee.

KMSU Presents The Golden Hour: Nate Boots — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Rock of Ages

Sunday

Pioneer Power Show — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 34605 265th Ave., rural Le Sueur; pioneerpowershow.com/show.html.

Lady Slipper Doll Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Mankato by Marriott; $6 admission with children younger than age 12 free; doll valuation $2 from 10-11 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

American Indian Cultural Events Group’s youth-based activities — 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Wheeler Park; no registration.

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Music

The Landing, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, rural Waseca— 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz.

Monday

Navy Seal jump-in — 11:45 a.m., Mankato Golf Club; part of 10th annual Tee It Up For the Troops.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

Tuesday

Project Community Connect resources expo — 1-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; MankatoUnitedWay.org/pcc.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you