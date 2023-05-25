Thursday
Free matinee — noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Wall-E.”
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s “Nooks and Crannies Tour” — 6 p.m., Hubbard House; $10 for general public, tickets must be purchased in advance at BECHS history center or online at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “The Smell of the Kill — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets are $17 regular price and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more.
Friday
Highland Summer Theatre production: “The Smell of the Kill — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets are $17 regular price and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more.
Music
Black Frost Distillery, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ tribute to Bob Dylan and John Prine
St. Peter American Legion — 8 p.m.,
The Grand, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Bad Liquor Management (patio party)
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
The Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Highland Summer Theatre production: “The Smell of the Kill — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets are $17 regular price and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more.
Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, 310 Rock St.; tickets: $126, $86, $76, $66, $56, $46;
www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
Amboy Cafe — 5 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Can-Can celebration — Noon to 8 p.m., Montgomery Brewery, 306 N.W. Second St., Montgomery; no admission fee.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Pengra and Arsenault
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
