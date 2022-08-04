Today
Author reading by novelist Sequoia Nagamatsu — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Used book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; Friends of the Library fundraiser.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
24th annual RibFest — gates open 5 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; tickets $15 ages 13 and older; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/ribfest.
Free movie showing: “The Bad Guys” — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University’s outdoor amphitheater, near Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library. Free parking is available in Gold Lot 4.
Music
Circle Inn — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
Friday
Used book sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; Friends of the Library fundraiser.
24th annual RibFest — gates open 5 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; tickets $15 ages 13 and older; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/ribfest.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People series — Minnesota Square Park Pavilion, St. Peter; band: Steely Ann; free-will donations accepted.
WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; no admission fee; music by Matt McAllister.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Movies in the Park kid-friendly feature — dusk, Benson Park; no admission fee; movie to be announced.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Joyann Parker Duo
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., High Strung
SaturdayMankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Used book sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; Friends of the Library fundraiser.
24th annual RibFest — gates open noon, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; no admission fee charged until 3 p.m., tickets then cost $15 for ages 13 and older; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/ribfest.
Mini VetsFest — noon to 4 p.m., North Mankato’s American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; free-will donations accepted.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Leatherworking demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota, New Ulm; admission fee $3.
The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Loadie with Onion Bun; no cover charge.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
24th annual RibFest — noon to 5 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre; no admission fee.
Sibley County Fair — 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Sioux Trails Chapter of American Guild of Organists Summertime Recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
