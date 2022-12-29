Kiwanis Holiday elves (web only)

New elves greet Kiwanis Holiday Lights visitors at Sibley Park. This year's event concludes Saturday.

 Holly Marie Moore

Today

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Friday

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Music

The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

The Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit

Chankaska Creek Winter, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Saturday

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Music

Circle Inn Bar — 9 p.m., Nate Boots and the High Horses

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Sunday

First Day Hike — 10 a.m., Minneopa State Park; guided hike begins on campground side of rural Mankato park.

Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

