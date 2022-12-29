Today
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Friday
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit
Chankaska Creek Winter, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Saturday
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
Circle Inn Bar — 9 p.m., Nate Boots and the High Horses
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Sunday
First Day Hike — 10 a.m., Minneopa State Park; guided hike begins on campground side of rural Mankato park.
Holiday Lights in Motion — 5-10 p.m., Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye; sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
