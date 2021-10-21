Today
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Friday
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
America 50th Anniversary Concert — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center;
mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com/events-and-tickets/events/america.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell’s, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Tony Rook Band
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi
Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., High Strung
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride — 7-11 p.m., 300 S. Front St., St. Peter; $15 adult, $5 ages 6-13.
Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m., Snell’s, 1900 Madison Ave.; $15.
Minnesota State University Performance Series: Erik Koskinen with City Mouse — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Movie: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 8:30 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $10; to order tickets online go to:
eventbrite.com/e/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-tickets-156964098845.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Heebee Geebees
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas & Company
Sunday
Fall Waffle Feed — 8 a.m. to noon, North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive; adult tickets $9.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
MSU Concert Band performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 general admission, $7 for K-12; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Monday
Fare for All bulk food sale — 3:30-5:30 p.m., New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive; fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Tuesday on Tap featuring Lauren and the Drifters — 5 p.m., Mankato Brewery; no admission fee.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Fall Into Reading Author Series — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex.
Minnesota State University Performance Series: Good Morning Bedlam — 7 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to purchase tickets online, go to: https://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.