Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Jeremy Messersmith concert — 7-8:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter parking lot, 315 S. Minnesota Ave; free, bring your own seating
Friday
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Fireworks display — dusk, Cambria.
Music
Shoreland Country Club, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Watermelon Slush
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music in the Park — 4-8 p.m., Cambria.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots and High Horses
Sunday
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July parade/celebration — 10 a.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter;
Lakefest — 3-10 p.m., Clear Lake Park, Waseca; www.wasecachamber.com.
Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives picnic/membership registration — 11:30 a.m. Northeast Park in Waseca.
Independence Day parade — 1 p.m., Main Street, Cambria.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Mankato’s Red, Hot, Boom fireworks display — dusk, Riverfront Park, 310 W. Rock St.; Veterans Memorial Bridge closed to traffic for viewing.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Organ recital by Garrett Steinberg — Noon, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Mankato.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
