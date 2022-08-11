Today
Alive After 5 free concert series — 5-7:30 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza, outdoors; Band: The Hoppers (‘50s Rock & Roll).
Brown County Free Fair — 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; www.browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; www.nicolletcountyfair.com.
Minnesota Senior Games — Mankato/North Mankato; www.mnseniorgames.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Friday
Brown County Free Fair — 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; www.browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; www.nicolletcountyfair.com.
Minnesota Senior Games — Mankato/North Mankato; www.mnseniorgames.com.
Prairie Fire Children Theatre production: “Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School; general admission tickets may be purchased at door: $8, adults; $5 K-sixth grade.
WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; no admission fee; music by Scarlett Woods
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Saturday
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre, Riverfront Park; general admission $39.
Family History Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society Museum; admission fee waived.
Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Walk — 10 a.m., starts near Sibley Park Shelter 3, 900 Mound Ave.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners perennial plant sale — 10 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church parking lot, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Prairie Fire Children Theatre production: “Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m., St. Peter High School; general admission tickets may be purchased at door: $8, adults; $5 K-sixth grade.
Brown County Free Fair — 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; www.browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; www.nicolletcountyfair.com.
Minnesota Senior Games — Mankato/North Mankato; www.mnseniorgames.com.
The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Given Names with Jennifer Kapernick; no cover charge.
WINED Music series — 6 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota; no admission fee; music by Art Vandalay
Music
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and The Bangers
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — noon, Another Time Around
Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian — 6:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Pancake breakfast/fundraiser for Tree House teen center — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 37, St. Peter.
Brown County Free Fair — 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; www.browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; www.nicolletcountyfair.com.
Minnesota Senior Games — Mankato/North Mankato; www.mnseniorgames.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Rockzilla Summer Tour — 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; tickets: $35, $45, $59 and $79, box office opens 10 a.m. weekdays.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.