Today
Mankato East Dance Company: “Dance Like Never Before” — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Mankato West Orchesis: ”Just Want To Dance” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Friday
Mankato East Dance Company: “Dance Like Never Before” — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Mankato West Orchesis: “Just Want To Dance” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Music
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Bend of the River Figure Skating Competition — 8 a.m., All Seasons Arena, Mankato; no admission fee; host: Mankato Figure Skating Club.
Beginners snowshoe hike — 10 a.m., begins at campground side of Minneopa State Park; free program, vehicle permits required.
Snowshoe hike — 1 p.m., begins at chalet parking lot, Fort Ridgely State Park; free program, vehicle permits required.
Mankato Craft Beer Expo — 2-6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato; general admission: $45, tickets available at the box office and online at: ticketmaster.com.
Mankato East Dance Company: “Dance Like Never Before” — 7 p.m., Mankato East High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Mankato West Orchesis: “Just Want To Dance” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato West High School auditorium; admission $7 for adults, $5 for students.
MusicChankaska Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz, a.k.a., The Old Guy and the Kid
Indian Creek Winery, rural Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
