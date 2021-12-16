Today
St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Adam Seinke
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Pfeffer tournament/silent auction — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau, St. Peter.
Book signing by local author for “The Ballerina Who Lost Her Fro” — 2-6 p.m., Barnes and Noble, River Hills, 1850 Adams St #404.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; 720-1790.
St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Home Free: Warmest Winter Holiday Tour — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault CD release party
Sunday
Mankato Symphony’s “The Snowman” — 3 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Early Center for the Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets: $20 for ages 18 and older, $10 for ages 13-17 and $1 for ages 12 and younger; MankatoSymphony.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
