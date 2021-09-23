PInafore

The cast for Minnesota State University's production of "H.M.S.S. Pinafore" includes from left to right: Jack Adams as Dick Deadeye, Billy Krager as Captain Corcoran, Sydney Belonge as Josephine and Hunter Conrad as Ralph Rackstraw.

 Courtesy Minnesota State University Theatre and Dance Department

Today

Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.

Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Lost Walleye Orchestra.

Friday

Ocktoberfest — 4 p.m. to midnight, municipal parking lot near intersection of Grace Street and Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter; www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.

Concerts on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., Ignition Fitness grounds, 1960 Commerce Drive, North Mankato; music by Nate Boots and the High Horses

Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.

Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Chris Bertrand

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Saturday

United Way fundraiser/5K fun run — 9 a.m., near Minnewaukon Court, Mankato; MankatoUnitedWay.org/5K.

Minnesota Valley Credit Union’s Community Shred Day — 9-11 a.m., paper-shredding trucks at Adams Street and Memorial View Court branch locations.

Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society, 2. N. Broadway St., New Ulm.

Sustainability Fair — 1-3 p.m., outdoors at First Congregational UCC Church, 150 Stadium Court; Rasmussen Woods nature walks, 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

American Indian Cultural Events Group program: Indigenous stories, history and cultural practices — 4-8 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Kidtoberfest Parade — 12:45 p.m., lineup parking lot near Third Street; full schedule of St. Peter Octoberfest activities at: www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.

Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Blue Earth County — 5 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.

Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.

Chevelle concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; $47.50 and $37.50.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Mark Braun and Ben Scruggs

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas & Ann Rosenquist Fee

Sunday

Mankato Bridal Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; facebook.com/MankatoBridalShow.

Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

Ocktoberfest closing ceremony — 2 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.

ProMusica Minnesota: “Love Sweet” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; www.promusicamn.com/concerts.

Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

