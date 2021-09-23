Today
Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.
Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park, North Mankato — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featuring Lost Walleye Orchestra.
Friday
Ocktoberfest — 4 p.m. to midnight, municipal parking lot near intersection of Grace Street and Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter; www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.
Concerts on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., Ignition Fitness grounds, 1960 Commerce Drive, North Mankato; music by Nate Boots and the High Horses
Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.
Cirque Italia — 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Chris Bertrand
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
United Way fundraiser/5K fun run — 9 a.m., near Minnewaukon Court, Mankato; MankatoUnitedWay.org/5K.
Minnesota Valley Credit Union’s Community Shred Day — 9-11 a.m., paper-shredding trucks at Adams Street and Memorial View Court branch locations.
Popcorn Wagon Blast — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society, 2. N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
Sustainability Fair — 1-3 p.m., outdoors at First Congregational UCC Church, 150 Stadium Court; Rasmussen Woods nature walks, 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
American Indian Cultural Events Group program: Indigenous stories, history and cultural practices — 4-8 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Kidtoberfest Parade — 12:45 p.m., lineup parking lot near Third Street; full schedule of St. Peter Octoberfest activities at: www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.
Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Blue Earth County — 5 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.
Comic opera: “H.M.S. Pinafore” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, Minnesota State University; $24 with discounted tickets for senior citizens, youths and MSU students; mnsu.universitytickets.com.
Chevelle concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; $47.50 and $37.50.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Mark Braun and Ben Scruggs
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas & Ann Rosenquist Fee
Sunday
Mankato Bridal Show — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; facebook.com/MankatoBridalShow.
Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., River Hills parking lot; advance tickets at: www.cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.
Ocktoberfest closing ceremony — 2 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter; www.stpeterambassadors.com/st-peter-oktoberfest.
ProMusica Minnesota: “Love Sweet” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; www.promusicamn.com/concerts.
Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble performance — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.