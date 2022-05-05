Books in Bloom

Victoria Huff (back) and Linda Elvee work on a piece of art inspired by Barbara Kingsolver's novel "Flight Behavior" for the 2015 Books in Bloom event at Gustavus Adolphus College. The 2022 event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Folke Bernadotte Library on campus. 

 File photo

Today

National Day of Prayer observance — noon, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1735 E. Main St.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Gloria” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Friday

Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 525 Grant Ave. North Mankato.

End of the School Year Carnival — 4:30-7:30 p.m., South Central College, North Mankato; 8:30 p.m., Movie in the Park; no admission fee.

20th anniversary celebration — 4-7 p.m., St. Peter Library and Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.

Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements— 3-5 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Gloria” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission $10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Stargazer Show — 7 p.m., The Blue Boat; $10: reservations: 720-0462.

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Saturday

Compost pickup/Mankato Area Zero Waste fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Earth County Community Farms, land across from 20612 Indian Lake Road.

Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 525 Grant Ave. North Mankato.

Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.

Presentation by author Hudda Ibrahim — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Gloria” — 3:30 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

PAWS Carnival 10:30 a.m. (walk registration) to 1 p.m., St. Peter Thompson Dog Park, 1125 North Swift St.; walk at 11 a.m., demonstrations, food, vendors, local animal organizations and entertainment; free and open to the public.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — open after 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato.

Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Gloria” — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets range from 1 to $25; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.

Monday

Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topic is German language and culture.

Tuesday

Author-canoeist Natalie Warren presentation —6:30 p.m., Montgomery Public Library; no admission fee. Warren will discuss her book “Hudson Bay Bound.”

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

