Thursday
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Totally Rad ‘90s Party Tour featuring Otis Julius — 8 p.m., What’s Up Lounge, 118 E. Rock St.; $15.
Friday
Twin Cities Jazz Composers Orchestra — 8 p.m., Jussi Björling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
MusicGrand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Off the Strings
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Tyler Herwig
Saturday
New Ulm Figure Skating Club show “Alice on Ice” — 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., New Ulm Ice Arena; tickets: Adults $12; students, $7; nuskate.org.
Bockfest, New Ulm — 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Schell’s Brewery, 1860 Schell Road.
Real Big Band jazz concert featuring Peruvian saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College’s Ylvisaker Theater; tickets: adults, $10; students, $8; facebook.com/realbigband.
Drag Me With a Spoon’s “Country Divas” — 7 p.m., Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota; tickets: $20.
The Rising Plague with Strappado and Solarend — 8:30 a.m., What’s Up Lounge, 118 E. Rock St.; $10.
Mankato Ballet Company’s “Coppelia” — 5 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets: adults, $15; ages 12 and younger, $12; mankatoballet.org.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Andy Tackett
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Flags for Vets/Ruck of Hope veterans — 10 a.m., walk around Clear Lake begins at Club 57; event supports families of vets who died from suicide.
New Ulm Figure Skating Club show “Alice on Ice” — 1 p.m., New Ulm Ice Arena; tickets: Adults $12; students, $7; nuskate.org.
“Celebrating the Spectrum” piano festival founder Derek Polischuk’s schedule — 2 p.m., lecture, Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College Sunday; 6 p.m. piano recital, Bjorling Recital Hall; no admission fee.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Music on the Hill: Inspired Impressions” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; general admission: $20; www.mankatosymphony.org.
”Pasta with the Padres” — 4-7 p.m., Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf.
Monday
MSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences: "An Evening With Dessa" — 7:30 p.m., MSU Elling Recital Hall, 320 Maywood Ave.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 389-5549 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Self-guided tours — 2-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; no admission fee or registration requirement.
