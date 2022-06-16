Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band is The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League
Comedy series headliner David Harris — 7 p.m., Circle Inn Bar.
Trivia Night — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose
Music
Memorial Park, Montgomery — 7 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., High Strung
Friday
Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting Juneteenth celebration — 4:30 p.m., Mankato YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive;
en-gb.facebook.com/mnhiphopcoalition/events.
Concert on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., near Ignition Fitness & Sports, 1960 Commerce Drive; music with Mal Murphy.
Movies in the Park — 8 p.m., Spring Lake Park; no admission fee.
Solstice music festival — 6 p.m., Land of Memories Park; $10; festivalsolstice.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jazz Groove Trio
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
The Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
ArtSplash art fair — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tours of Betsy-Tacy houses — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Center Street, Mankato; $10 for non-members ages 18-61, $8 for non-members age 62 and older and $5 for ages 6-27; book tour at: betsy-tacysociety.org.
Solstice music festival — Noon, Land of Memories Park; $10; festivalsolstice.com.
Paddle Jam boat launch — 11 a.m., starts near Blue Earth County Road 90; shuttle service pickup available after 9 a.m., Land of Memories Park.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting Juneteenth activities — Noon, St. Peter High School;
en-gb.facebook.com/mnhiphopcoalition/events.
Cherry Creek Days Parade — 3 p.m., Cleveland;
facebook.com/Cherry-Creek-Days-2022.
Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Brett Young and Chris Lane — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater; tickets $35-$99;
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Adrian Barnett
Sunday
Hay Daze Parade — 1 p.m., Janesville;
janesvillemnhaydaze.weebly.com.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration — 1-5 p.m., 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 4 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Music
Westwood Bar and Grill — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Music in the Park — 7 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; band: Molly and Sonny.
Mountain Lake Pow Wow Grand Parade — 7 p.m., Third Avenue.
Tuesday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St. Featured organist: Paul Otte.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Summer Solstice celebration — 6 p.m., Living Earth Community Garden, 170 Good Counsel Drive; free-will donations accepted.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: We Are the Willows.
Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; free
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
”Americans and the Holocaust” movie series: “Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivors’ Band” — 1 p.m., St. Peter Public Library; free
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
