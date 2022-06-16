Brett Young web only

Today

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band is The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

Comedy series headliner David Harris — 7 p.m., Circle Inn Bar.

Trivia Night — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose

Music

Memorial Park, Montgomery — 7 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., High Strung

Friday

Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting Juneteenth celebration — 4:30 p.m., Mankato YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive;

en-gb.facebook.com/mnhiphopcoalition/events.

Concert on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., near Ignition Fitness & Sports, 1960 Commerce Drive; music with Mal Murphy.

Movies in the Park — 8 p.m., Spring Lake Park; no admission fee.

Solstice music festival — 6 p.m., Land of Memories Park; $10; festivalsolstice.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ace in the Hole

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jazz Groove Trio

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

The Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

ArtSplash art fair — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tours of Betsy-Tacy houses — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Center Street, Mankato; $10 for non-members ages 18-61, $8 for non-members age 62 and older and $5 for ages 6-27; book tour at: betsy-tacysociety.org.

Solstice music festival — Noon, Land of Memories Park; $10; festivalsolstice.com.

Paddle Jam boat launch — 11 a.m., starts near Blue Earth County Road 90; shuttle service pickup available after 9 a.m., Land of Memories Park.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Minnesota Hip Hop Coalition and True Essentials Consulting Juneteenth activities — Noon, St. Peter High School;

en-gb.facebook.com/mnhiphopcoalition/events.

Cherry Creek Days Parade — 3 p.m., Cleveland;

facebook.com/Cherry-Creek-Days-2022.

Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.

Brett Young and Chris Lane — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater; tickets $35-$99;

vetterstoneamphitheater.com.

Music

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Adrian Barnett

Sunday

Hay Daze Parade — 1 p.m., Janesville;

janesvillemnhaydaze.weebly.com.

Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration — 1-5 p.m., 10 Civic Center Plaza.

Open auditions for “Savannah Sipping Society” — 4 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm.

Music

Westwood Bar and Grill — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Music in the Park — 7 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; band: Molly and Sonny.

Mountain Lake Pow Wow Grand Parade — 7 p.m., Third Avenue.

Tuesday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St. Featured organist: Paul Otte.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Summer Solstice celebration — 6 p.m., Living Earth Community Garden, 170 Good Counsel Drive; free-will donations accepted.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: We Are the Willows.

Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; free

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

”Americans and the Holocaust” movie series: “Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivors’ Band” — 1 p.m., St. Peter Public Library; free

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

