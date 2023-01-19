John Prine Tribute

Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben Scruggs and Mark Braun are combining their musical talents for John Prine tributes Friday and Saturday.

 Courtesy Kaleb Braun Schulz,

Today

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Friday

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Minnesota State University production: “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.

In lieu of tickets, donations sought to help pay expenses for troupe’s trip to Kennedy Center American College Theatre Region 5 Festival; content appropriate for ages 13 and older.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Amanda B. Perry

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ “A Tribute to the Music of John Prine.”

The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Saturday

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., The WOW Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Music

NaKato Bar and Grill, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ “A Tribute to the Music of John Prine.”

Sunday

Climb 2 Feed Kids — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Kato; fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/climb-2-feed-kids.html.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

