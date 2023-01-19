Today
Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.
Friday
Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.
Minnesota State University production: “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
In lieu of tickets, donations sought to help pay expenses for troupe’s trip to Kennedy Center American College Theatre Region 5 Festival; content appropriate for ages 13 and older.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Amanda B. Perry
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ “A Tribute to the Music of John Prine.”
The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., The WOW Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.
Music
NaKato Bar and Grill, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ “A Tribute to the Music of John Prine.”
Sunday
Climb 2 Feed Kids — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Kato; fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/climb-2-feed-kids.html.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
