Friday
”The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St., New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights parade/opening ceremony — 6 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown New Ulm; business.newulm.com.
Free State Park admission — all 75 state parks are open to the public at no charge; mndnr.gov
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., High Strung
Saturday
GSR Fine Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; Tuba Christmas performance — 1 p.m., near entrance.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
”The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 North State St., New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Sunday
GSR Fine Arts Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; gsrfineartfestival.com.
”The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 North State St., New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Riverblenders/Sweet Adelines “Holiday Harmonies” performances — 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., Mankato; 7:30 p.m., Catholic Church of St. Peter, 1801 Broadway, St. Peter; free-will donations accepted.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Muskie Chapter seminar by fishing guide Steve Stepaniak — 7 p.m., Eagle Lake American Legion, 100 N. Third St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.