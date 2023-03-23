The Shadow Box 3 (web only)

Felicity (Pamela Wendt) gives some crass encouragement to Agnes (Noelle Lawton) to move her wheelchair in a scene from "The Shadow Box." The Social Justice Theatre production is slated today, Friday and Saturday at Centenary Church.

 Jackson Forderer, special to The Free Press

Thursday

Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series visiting author Toni Jensen — 10-11 a.m. workshop in MSU’s Memorial Library; 3-4 p.m. — craft talk; Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5; 7:30-8:30 p.m. — reading, CSU 253/4/5.

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys concert — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets; sponsored by Minnesota State University’s Department of Music & Entertainment Industries.

Minnesota State University production: “At Home at the Zoo” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $10, $9 for ages 65 and older and children younger than 16 and $5 for MSU students. Call 389-6661 for more information.

Social Justice Theatre production: “The Shadow Box” — 7:30 p.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.; free tickets available on first-come basis.

Tell Me A Story — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; free storytelling event on theme: “Forgiveness.”

Friday

MSU: “At Home at the Zoo” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $10, $9 for ages 65 and older and children younger than 16 and $5 for MSU students. Call 389-6661 for more information.

Social Justice Theatre production: “The Shadow Box” — 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.; free tickets available on first-come basis.

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow.

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Armstrong Blvd. Brass

The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz

WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., High Strung

Saturday

Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial 10th annual Civil War Symposium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive. $30 for adults and $20 for students; virtual option $20. For more information, go to: www.boyinblue.org/news-events.

Author Kristin Johnson’s schedule: 10:30 a.m. — author talk/signing copies of novel for middle grades “Fearless,” St. Peter Library; craft talk/adult level writing workshop, 1 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter; both events are free and open to public.

Poetry Read-around — 4 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; participants may read their original works or favorite poems; free admission.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra concert "Liquify" — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School; general admission $20, discount ticket prices for students, youths; MankatoSymphony.org.

MSU production: “At Home at the Zoo” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; tickets $10, $9 for ages 65 and older and children younger than 16 and $5 for MSU students. Call 389-6661 for more information.

Social Justice Theatre production: “The Shadow Box” — 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.; free tickets available on first-come basis.

Recital by vocalist Alex McLean — 7:30 p.m., Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Haldy

Sunday

ProMusica Minnesota’s “The Emperor and Brahms Concert” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ at Martin Luther College, New Ulm; $20 general admission; $5 for youths; promusicamn.com.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

