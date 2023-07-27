Thursday
Hot Summer Nights Cruise In — 6 p.m., Waterville; featured band: Old Country Boys
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
North Mankato’s Music in the Park concert series — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featured band: DW3; no admission fee
Friday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People — 7 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; performers: Hannah Bretz and Friends; free-will donations accepted.
Free summer outdoor film — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University’s outdoor amphitheater; screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Free parking available in Gold Lot 11.
Musical: “Cinderella” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Blood Brother
Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Another Time Around
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., 651 Jazz
Saturday
Blues on Belgrade — 2-11 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; www.facebook.com/people/Blues-on-Belgrade/100054284959304.
{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}Mankato Farmers’ Market —{/strong} 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Musical: “Cinderella” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Music by Melissa
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Shoreland Country Club, St. Peter — 7 p.m., Mark Braun with guest guitarist Forrest Kunkel
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Musical: “Cinderella” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
