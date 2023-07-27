Hot Summer Nights logo

Thursday

Hot Summer Nights Cruise In — 6 p.m., Waterville; featured band: Old Country Boys

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

North Mankato’s Music in the Park concert series — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featured band: DW3; no admission fee

Friday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People — 7 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; performers: Hannah Bretz and Friends; free-will donations accepted.

Free summer outdoor film — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University’s outdoor amphitheater; screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Free parking available in Gold Lot 11.

Musical: “Cinderella” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Blood Brother

Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Another Time Around

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., 651 Jazz

Saturday

Blues on Belgrade — 2-11 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; www.facebook.com/people/Blues-on-Belgrade/100054284959304.

{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}Mankato Farmers’ Market —{/strong} 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Musical: “Cinderella” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Music by Melissa

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Shoreland Country Club, St. Peter — 7 p.m., Mark Braun with guest guitarist Forrest Kunkel

Sunday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Musical: “Cinderella” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

