Today
West’s Orchesis performance: “Keep on Dancin’” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5, K-12.
Friday
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Trent Shaw
Saturday
Author Event: Jason Lee Willis — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Craft Beer Expo — 3-6 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Sysem Event Center, Mankato; general admission: $50; mankatocraftbeerexpo.com.
”Winter Charm on the Farm” — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; tickets purchased at the door $12 for adults and $10 for youths; farmamerica.org/event/wintercharm-jan.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Speaker: Heather Harren, Blue Earth County Historical Society, “Beginning Genealogy”; 388-7139.
West’s Orchesis performances: “Keep on Dancin’” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato West High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5, K-12.
Comedy show featuring Davey Wester — 8 p.m., St. Peter American Legion; tickets $10 at door or through Eventbrite.com.
Sunday
Deutscher Sprachklub — 1-3 p.m., meeting room next to Martin Luther College cafeteria, New Ulm; open to all interested in German language/culture. For more information, 359-4114.
Monday
Martin Luther King Day Memorial Celebration — 10 a.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; speaker: Alan Page, the first African American Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota; no admission fee; gustavus.edu/events/mlk.
Tuesday
Local author Rachael Hanel’s talk/book launch for “Not the Camilla We Knew” — 6 p.m., Room 219, St. Peter Community Center, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Minnesota Valley Civil War Round Table — 6:30 p.m., New Ulm Public Library; program: “Song of the Civil War.”
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
