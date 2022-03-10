homeshow1 (copy)
Today

Heritage Preservation Commission — 4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.

Friday

Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association meeting — 9:30 a.m., Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St.; mindfulness/counseling techniques presentation open to public; www.mvmta.com.

Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.

The Björling Honors Orchestra concert — 7:30 p.m., in Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.

Music

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Lehto and Wright

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Saturday

Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.

Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Irish American Club of Southern celebration schedule — 11 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; then parade from church to Mill Event Center, followed by other activities including 8 p.m. dance with band Buffalo Alice.

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Becky DeGarmeaux will discuss diaries of the wives of two pioneer Norwegian pastors. For more information, call 388-7139.

Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets are not required.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 7:30 p.m., Red Brick Road

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Irie Minds and Space Monkey Mafia

Sunday

Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 2 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.

Monday

Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; basics of German offered during this free session.

Scottie Miller Band concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10 in advance, $12 at door; www.mnsu.edu/music.

Mankato Paddling and Outings Club — 7 p.m., Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church, North Mankato; speaker: Scott Sparlin, longtime river advocate; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

