Today
Heritage Preservation Commission — 4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Friday
Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association meeting — 9:30 a.m., Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St.; mindfulness/counseling techniques presentation open to public; www.mvmta.com.
Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
The Björling Honors Orchestra concert — 7:30 p.m., in Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Lehto and Wright
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Irish American Club of Southern celebration schedule — 11 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca; then parade from church to Mill Event Center, followed by other activities including 8 p.m. dance with band Buffalo Alice.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Becky DeGarmeaux will discuss diaries of the wives of two pioneer Norwegian pastors. For more information, call 388-7139.
Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds concert — 1:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets are not required.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 7:30 p.m., Red Brick Road
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Irie Minds and Space Monkey Mafia
Sunday
Mankato Home Show — 3-8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mankatohomeshow.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Spider’s Web” — 2 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets available at the door and at: merelyplayers.com.
Monday
Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; basics of German offered during this free session.
Scottie Miller Band concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10 in advance, $12 at door; www.mnsu.edu/music.
Mankato Paddling and Outings Club — 7 p.m., Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church, North Mankato; speaker: Scott Sparlin, longtime river advocate; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
