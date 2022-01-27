North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author series presentation by Sally Franson — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Mike Munson roots/blues concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10 general admission.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Winterfest opening ceremony — 5 p.m., St. Peter Area Chamber office, 101 South Front St.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Adult Spelling Bee — 7 p.m., Mankato Brewery, tickets $15; to register, go to: www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-north-mankato/shop/activities/3624723.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Ian Hilmer
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
Mandarin story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Youth ice fishing contest — 1-2:30 pm., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; for ages 15 and younger; free.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Billy Steiner
Sunday
Climb 2 Feed Kids check-in — 9:30 a.m., Mount Kato, rural Mankato; climb and slide event/fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; for more information, go to: www.FeedingAndFueling.org.
13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music on the Hill chamber music series: “The American” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20, to order tickets, call 933-0441 or go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
