St Peter's annual winter festival kicks off Friday near the town's chamber office. The first clue for the Winterfest medallion hunt will be read at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

North Mankato Taylor Library Winter Author series presentation by Sally Franson — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Mike Munson roots/blues concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10 general admission.

MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Winterfest opening ceremony — 5 p.m., St. Peter Area Chamber office, 101 South Front St.

North Mankato Taylor Library’s Adult Spelling Bee — 7 p.m., Mankato Brewery, tickets $15; to register, go to: www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-north-mankato/shop/activities/3624723.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Ian Hilmer

The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Saturday

13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

Mandarin story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Youth ice fishing contest — 1-2:30 pm., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; for ages 15 and younger; free.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Billy Steiner

Sunday

Climb 2 Feed Kids check-in — 9:30 a.m., Mount Kato, rural Mankato; climb and slide event/fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; for more information, go to: www.FeedingAndFueling.org.

13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

Music on the Hill chamber music series: “The American” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20, to order tickets, call 933-0441 or go to: MankatoSymphony.org.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

