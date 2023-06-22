Govt mule poster

Thursday

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mankato; band: DW3.

Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.

Friday

Friendship Days — Nicollet;

nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.

Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek, rural Kasota — 6 p.m. Rob Meany

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bockfest Boys Trio

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Saturday

Gov’t Mule concert — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Amphitheater; $49-$79; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.

Railroad Days Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.

Friendship Days — Nicollet;

nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.

Music

Chankaska Creek, rural Kasota — 6 p.m. The Quantum Mechanics

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Johnny Frost and the Heatseekers

Javen’s Family Vineyard and Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (rural Mankato)

Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Rapid Rick’s, Nicollet — 8 p.m., The Spoon Cherries

Sunday

Friendship Days Parade — 1 p.m., Nicollet; nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.

Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.

Classic car and motorcycle show — Noon to 3 p.m., Old Main Village, 301 South Fifth St.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 1 p.m., Melissa Schulz

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Scott Keeper

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.

Trivia contest — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.

Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park; no admission fee. Featured band: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

