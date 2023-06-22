Thursday
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mankato; band: DW3.
Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Friday
Friendship Days — Nicollet;
nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek, rural Kasota — 6 p.m. Rob Meany
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bockfest Boys Trio
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Gov’t Mule concert — 7:30 p.m., Vetter Amphitheater; $49-$79; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Railroad Days Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Friendship Days — Nicollet;
nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Music
Chankaska Creek, rural Kasota — 6 p.m. The Quantum Mechanics
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Johnny Frost and the Heatseekers
Javen’s Family Vineyard and Winery — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (rural Mankato)
Westwood Marina Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Rapid Rick’s, Nicollet — 8 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Sunday
Friendship Days Parade — 1 p.m., Nicollet; nicollet.org/nicollet-friendship-days.
Railroad Days — St. James; discoverstjamesmn.com.
Classic car and motorcycle show — Noon to 3 p.m., Old Main Village, 301 South Fifth St.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 1 p.m., Melissa Schulz
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Scott Keeper
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.
Trivia contest — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park; no admission fee. Featured band: The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.