Friday Music
Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Saturday Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
