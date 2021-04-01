Band

Friday Music

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Please note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

