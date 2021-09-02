Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; music by The Rain Kings.
Friday
Historic Kiesling House open — 1-4 p.m., 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 admission fee.
Adult Comedy Show — 5-7 p.m., The Coffee Hag.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Darik Elstad and Jack Schultz from Steel Prairie Band
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Charlie Parr record release event for “Last of the Better Days” — 7 p.m., Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato; order tickets, which are $15 at;
eventbrite.com/e/charlie-parr-last-of-the-better-days-ahead-record-release-tickets-154446976063.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Historic Kiesling House open — 1-4 p.m., 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 admission fee.
Music
Scoops, Elysian — Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Shoreland Golf Club, St. Peter — Another Time Around
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music
The Coffee Hag — Noon, Ben Scruggs
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
