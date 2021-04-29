Today
MusicThe Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Mal Murphy
Friday
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Charlie Roth
The Loose Moose — Still Jammin’ Too
WOW!Zone — JamBoyz
Saturday
River Valley Bike ride — 8 a.m., Nicollet Bike and Ski, 605 N. Riverfront Drive; rides finishes up at the Hub Food Park at about 10 a.m.; Fun Run 5K begins 9:15 a.m.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Compost pickup/Mankato Zero Waste fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, Grace Lutheran Church parking lot, 110 N. Fourth St.
YWCA Mankato Girls on the Run 5K — 10 a.m. to noon, Spring Lake Park, North Mankato. For more information about in-person or virtual races, go to: mankatoywca.org.
”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Fabulous Fatheads
Indian Island Winery — Mary Guentzel Quintet
Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 8 p.m., Christa from the Blue Ringers
Sunday
”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
