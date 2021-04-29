Forbidden Broadway

"Forbidden Broadway" opens Friday at Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza.

Today

MusicThe Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Mal Murphy

Friday

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

The Blue Boat — 5 p.m., Charlie Roth

The Loose Moose — Still Jammin’ Too

WOW!Zone — JamBoyz

Saturday

River Valley Bike ride — 8 a.m., Nicollet Bike and Ski, 605 N. Riverfront Drive; rides finishes up at the Hub Food Park at about 10 a.m.; Fun Run 5K begins 9:15 a.m.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Compost pickup/Mankato Zero Waste fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, Grace Lutheran Church parking lot, 110 N. Fourth St.

YWCA Mankato Girls on the Run 5K — 10 a.m. to noon, Spring Lake Park, North Mankato. For more information about in-person or virtual races, go to: mankatoywca.org.

”Forbidden Broadway” — 7 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Fabulous Fatheads

Indian Island Winery — Mary Guentzel Quintet

Lucky Lure, Madison Lake — 8 p.m., Christa from the Blue Ringers

Sunday

”Forbidden Broadway” — 2 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza. For ticket reservations, go to: mankatoplayhouse.com/tickets.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

