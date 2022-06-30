(This revised version corrects the time of Elysian's parade Monday).
Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; music by Stacy K.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Elysian 2022 July 4th Celebration — www.elysianmn.com.
Music
Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
Friday
Elysian 2022 July 4th Celebration — www.elysianmn.com.
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Old-fashioned Independence Day celebration — 1-4 p.m., on grounds of Hubbard House; free, however, there are admission fees to tour house.
Cambria’s 151st Fourth of July celebration fireworks show — dusk, from grounds of Town Hall.
Elysian 2022 July 4th Celebration — www.elysianmn.com.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Cambria’s 151st Fourth of July celebration schedule — 9 a.m., community worship service, Presbyterian Church.
Elysian 2022 July 4th Celebration — www.elysianmn.com.
Monday
St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July schedule — 10 a.m., parade; 1-4 p.m., entertainment; 10 p.m., fireworks.
Mankato’s Red Hot and Boom celebration — 6-11 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre, Riverfront Park, 310 W. Rock St.
Cambria’s 151st Fourth of July celebration — noon, potluck picnic in park; 1 p.m., parade (route begins on west side of town).
Elysian 2022 July 4th Celebration grand parade — 2 p.m., Main Street; www.elysianmn.com.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
LakeFest 2022 — 3 p.m. to dusk, Clear Lake Park, Waseca; fireworks conclude festival.
Le Sueur County Historical Society holiday open house — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Le Sueur County Museum, 301 N.E. Second St.; Elysian.
Fabulous Fourth Fest — 1-7 p.m., Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road, New Ulm. Donations of $5 or more accepted in lieu of admission fee.
Tuesday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
