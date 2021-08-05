(This revised version has information removed regarding a Bullypulpit concert at Waseca Art Center. That event has been canceled).
Today
Alive After 5 — 5-7 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; music by William Elliot Whitmore.
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Hunt House in-person presentation — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center; tickets $7 for non-members of BECHS. For more information, including the virtual version of program, call 345-5566.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
RibFest schedule— 5:30 p.m., Church of Cash; 7 p.m., Kentucky Headhunters; 9 p.m., Steve Earle and the Dukes; general admission: $10 advance, $12 at gate; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Pizza and Puzzle contest — 6 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St.; $60 entry fee includes pizza, beverages.
Friday
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Brown County Historical Society book sale/fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., museum annex, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm; popcorn wagon on site.
RibFest schedule — 5:30 p.m., Arch Allies; 7 p.m., Vertical Horizon; 9:30 p.m., Scott Stapp (the voice of CREED); general admission: $10 advance, $12 at gate; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Hot Jazz for Decent People: EZ Jazz Trio — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park pavilion, St. Peter; donations to Arts Center of Saint Peter accepted.
Movie in the Park: “Scoob!” — 10 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; sponsored by Taylor Library.
Music
Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
The Grand, New Ulm — 6 p.m., Morgan Myles
Saturday
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Pollinators Paradise tours — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glenwood Demonstration Garden, corner of Glenwood Avenue and Locust Street.
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., museum annex, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm; New Ulm Popcorn Wagon on site.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
RibFest — 2 p.m., Jacuzzi Puma; 5 p.m., Lonesome Losers; 7 p.m. Viva Knievel; 9 p.m., Hairball; general admission: $10 advance, $12 at gate; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz, guest guitarist Ben Scruggs
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust/Given Names
Sunday
Artists’ Conviva with Cam Johnson — Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria; to make reservations, call 947-3547.
”This and That” short play performance — 2 p.m., Blue Boat, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1710; donations support Blue Boat.
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
RibFest schedule — 1 p.m., tribute to Steve Murphy concert; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Organ recital by Christine Schulz — Noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St., Mankato; hosted by Sioux Trails American Guild of Organists Chapter.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.