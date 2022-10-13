Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication — 3 p.m., German Park, New Ulm.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose; for more information, call 345-1446.
Trivia games — 7 p.m., Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter.
Metastatic Cancer Awareness event — 7:20-9 p.m., Jackson Street Park on S. Second Street, downtown Mankato.
The Fabulous Armadillos concert: “What’s going on — Songs from the Vietnam War Era” — 7:30 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; tickets: $25, $15 for veterans.
Friday
Scheels Wellness Expo/Mankato Marathon registration and activities — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; www.mankatomarathon.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., 7000apart
Saturday
Mankato Marathon race day — www.mankatomarathon.com.
Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours —{span} 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.{/span}{span}, Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.{/span}
Mankato Toastmasters open house — 9:30 a.m., Happy Chef; Speaker: New Ulm Toastmasters President Samantha Schneeberg: “Introduction to Toastmasters.” Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5 entry fee; for more information, call 720-1790.
Two Rivers Community Orchestra/New Ulm Suzuki School of Music performance: “Something Borrowed” — 2 p.m., Martin Luther College Auditorium, New Ulm; free-will donations accepted.
Jack-O-Lantern Walk — 6-9 p.m., Bluff Park, North Mankato; www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary.
MSU/KMSU The Maverick Performance Series: The Cactus Blossoms with Dusty Heart — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; advance tickets $15; $20 at the door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Watermelon Slush
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Lincoln School centennial celebration/open house — 4-6 p.m., 110 Fulton St.; 4:30 p.m. program.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School Media Center.
Tuesday
Author presentation by Joe Kimball: “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion” — 6 p.m., St. Peter Community Center Room 219; no admission fee.
MSU Performance series: Chris Koza — 7:30 p.m. Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave; general admission: $10; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
